Severe thunderstorm complex in Wisconsin continues to roll southeast- Illinois portion of the Chicago Metro area placed under Severe Thunderstorm Watch #466 -valid until 6 pm

Severe thunderstorms, with a history of damaging winds, hail, and flooding downpours have been spreading southeast through Wisconsin all morning. The storms have not weakened, and as they head south into Illinois they are encountering a hot and humid air mass that should provide fuel for them to maintain their severity.

The storms, currently in southern Wisconsin, are expected to reach into far northern Illinois early this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect for the following counties in extreme southeast Wisconsin until 1:15 pm

Walworth, Eastern Rock, Racine, Waukesha, southern Jefferson and Kenosha.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 466 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL

1143 AM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 466 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON,

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE MCHENRY WILL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDISON, ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BOLINGBROOK, BOULDER HILL, BOURBONNAIS, BRADLEY, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CARY, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, ELMHURST, FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HIGHLAND PARK, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MOUNT MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, NAVY PIER, NORTH CHICAGO, ONARGA, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PAXTON, PERU, PLANO, POLO, PONTIAC, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROUND LAKE BEACH, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

THIS WATCH Also INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL