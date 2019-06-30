Report: Bulls agree to three-year deal with Thaddeus Young

CHICAGO – The Bulls were looking for veteran leadership and they found it in Thaddeus Young.

According to multiple sources, Young agreed on a three-year, $41 million deal to come to Chicago.

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $41 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2019

Thanks Billy for believing in a 19 year kid …. https://t.co/3F2MOsQG7B — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) June 30, 2019

Thaddeus Young, a pro’s pro, is signing with the @chicagobulls Bulls. At the end of his three-year deal, he will have made $120 million. The moral of the story: “Know your role, stay in your role, star in your role.” — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) June 30, 2019

Young should help shepherd the Bulls youth movement with his 12 years of experience in the league, including 51 playoff games.

“We know we need to add some veterans,” explained Bulls executive VP of basketball operations John Paxson at press conference Monday. “Veteran guys that fit well with this young group – be pros, show these guys every day what it means to be a professional.”

The former 12th overall pick turned 31 in June, but he should bolster the Bulls bench with some consistent production. Last year Young was right in line with his career average, putting up close to 13 points and 6 rebounds a game.

The Bulls didn’t have nearly as much cap space as the rest of the league. But they seemed to know the right guy would be there.

“They’ll be a tier that goes and then there will be some fallbacks, but we have a very good idea of what we want.”