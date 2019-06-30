Over 50,000 without power after severe storms cross the region, ComEd reports

Posted 4:53 PM, June 30, 2019, by

Drone . Shelf Cloud. https://ryanbrandoffphotography.pixieset.com/shelf/

CHICAGO — Crews are working to restore power to more than 50,000 customers after severe storms brought high winds, lightning and flooding to a wide swath of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday, ComEd reports.

The power company said more than 99,000 were initially without power in the wake of the storms, but it has since been restored for 45,000, as more than 200 crews work across the region.

The company warns anyone encountering a downed power line not to approach it, and to contact ComEd at 1-800 334-7661 or online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.