Over 50,000 without power after severe storms cross the region, ComEd reports

CHICAGO — Crews are working to restore power to more than 50,000 customers after severe storms brought high winds, lightning and flooding to a wide swath of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday, ComEd reports.

The power company said more than 99,000 were initially without power in the wake of the storms, but it has since been restored for 45,000, as more than 200 crews work across the region.

The company warns anyone encountering a downed power line not to approach it, and to contact ComEd at 1-800 334-7661 or online.