× New severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northwest Indiana- Portions of Newton, Jasper and Lake counties until 4:15 pm

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 304 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 303 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BEECHER TO NEAR GRANT PARK TO NEAR HOPKINS PARK TO CLIFTON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. THESE ARE VERY DANGEROUS STORMS. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. WINDS TO 75 MPH WERE REPORTED IN MANTENO ILLINOIS WITH THESE STORMS. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LOWELL, RENSSELAER, DE MOTTE, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, HANGING GROVE, PERCY JUNCTION, THAYER, ROSELAWN, GIFFORD, ENOS, PEMBROKE, FAIR OAKS, PLEASANT RIDGE, CONRAD, PERKINS, SUMAVA RESORTS, MCCOYSBURG, BEAVER CITY AND MOODY. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 200 AND 239. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS IS A DANGEROUS SITUATION. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIDESPREAD WIND DAMAGE ACROSS KANKAKEE COUNTY AND WINDS TO 80 MPH. SEEK SHELTER NOW INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS!