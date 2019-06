× New severe thunderstorm warnings just issued for portions of Grundy, LaSalle and Livingston counties unjtil 3:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 228 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS... CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 330 PM CDT. * AT 228 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GRANVILLE TO NEAR STREATOR TO 6 MILES WEST OF HERSCHER, MOVING SOUTH AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, STREATOR, MORRIS, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, PERU, MARSEILLES, DWIGHT, OGLESBY, SENECA, LA SALLE, COAL CITY, DIAMOND, UTICA, GARDNER, NORTH UTICA, WENONA, ODELL, MAZON AND BRACEVILLE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 41 AND 59. I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 206 AND 232. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 75 AND 76, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 78 AND 118. THIS INCLUDES... BUFFALO ROCK STATE PARK, GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINI STATE PARK, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MATTHIESSEN STATE PARK, STARVED ROCK STATE PARK, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS.