× Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Will, Cook, Kankakee, DuPage, and Lake Co. Indiana

CHICAGO – The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties in Illinois, and northwestern Lake County in Indiana until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:11 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Highland Park to near Shorewood, moving southeast at 20 mph.

These storms are bringing wind gusts of up to 70 mph, and considerable tree damage is possible. This includes Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect and Wheaton.

These storms are producing widespread wind damage across northern Illinois, so anyone in the paths of the storms are advised to seek shelter and stay away from windows. The NWS says do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.