Line of severe thunderstorms continuing southeast- Severe thunderstorm warnings now issued for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Kendall, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 2pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 113 PM CDT SUN JUN 30 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 112 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HAMPSHIRE TO NEAR BYRON, MOVING SOUTH AT 45 MPH. A GUST FRONT OUT AHEAD OF THE LINE OF STORMS MAY PRODUCE DAMAGAING WIND GUSTS AHEAD OF THE COMPLEX OF STORMS. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, ROCKFORD, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, BATAVIA, BELVIDERE, SYCAMORE, YORKVILLE, DIXON, LITTLE ROCK, ROCHELLE, GENOA, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, DEKALB, MONTGOMERY, NORTH AURORA AND SUGAR GROVE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 84 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 45 AND 118. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 41 AND 63. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, CASTLE ROCK STATE PARK, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LOWDEN STATE PARK, OGLE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, SAUK VALLEY COLLEGE, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WHITE PINES STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS.