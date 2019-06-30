Latest storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center
Palatine/ N Arlington Heights numerous tree branches down at Palatine Road and Route 53 – some 6 inches in diameter
Plainfield- wind gusts to 60 mph at 2:04 pm
O’Hare Airport – wind gusts to 60 mph at 1:52 pm
Roselle Winds 60-70 mph at 1:52 pm Fence blown down
Sandwich wind gusts to 47 mph at 1:50 pm
Carol Stream- numerous branches down from strong winds at 1:40 pm
Arlington Heights small branches down from 40 mph wind gusts at 1:48 pm
Funnel cloud reported at Crescent City in Iroquois County at 1:50 pm