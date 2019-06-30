Latest storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center

Posted 1:58 PM, June 30, 2019

Palatine/  N Arlington Heights numerous tree branches down at  Palatine Road and Route 53 – some 6 inches in diameter

Plainfield- wind gusts to 60 mph at 2:04 pm

O’Hare Airport – wind gusts to 60 mph at 1:52 pm

Roselle Winds 60-70 mph  at 1:52 pm Fence blown down

Sandwich wind gusts to 47 mph at 1:50 pm

Carol Stream- numerous branches down from strong winds at  1:40 pm

Arlington Heights small branches down from 40 mph wind gusts at 1:48 pm

Funnel cloud reported at Crescent City in Iroquois County at 1:50 pm

 

