× Kyle Hendricks will return to the Cubs’ rotation on Tuesday

CHICAGO – When a shoulder ailment comes into play with a pitcher, it’s typical that the worst is always feared.

That was the case with Kyle Hendricks when the Cubs put him on the Injured List on June 15th with shoulder inflammation. Some wondered if this injury could keep the pitcher, whose enjoying a strong start to the 2019 season, out till the All-Star Break or longer.

But those fears were eased on Sunday morning when it was announced that Hendricks would return before the team gets a few days off for the midsummer classic.

Before the series finale with the Reds, the Cubs announced that Hendricks would be in the rotation for the upcoming series against the Pirates, coming off the Injured List to start on Tuesday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. It will be his first start since June 14th, when he allowed five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

In his sixth season with the Cubs, Hendricks shook off a shaky start to pitch exceptionally well in the month of May, where he went 4-1 with a 1.81 ERA. That included arguably the best pitching performance of the season when Hendricks had a complete game shutout on just 81 pitches in a win at Wrigley Field over the Cardinals.

He allowed just four earned runs in his first start in June in 14 innings in a pair of victories to start the month before shoulder issues crept in. With those behind him, Hendricks now hopes to resume his strong pace that he had going in May and the beginning of June.