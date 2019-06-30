Josh Nelson returns to Sports Feed to talk White Sox on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A new prospect is on the way, three players are headed to the All-Star Game, and the team just took 2-of-3 from the NL Central-leading Twins.

No one is getting carried away on the south side, but the steady progress of the White Sox certainly is an improvement from last season to this season has a few people more optimistic about the rebuild.

Josh Nelson of Sox Machine appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the latest on the team with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday evening. They talked about Dylan Cease and the prospects along with All-Stars Jose Abreu, Lucas Giolito, and James McCann.

