Giolito earns 11th victory as White Sox beat Twins 4-3

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.

Yoán Moncada homered and he and José Abreu had three hits apiece for the White Sox, who won two of three against the AL Central-leading Twins.

Nelson Cruz homered for the Twins, who had won eight of nine against Chicago.

Giolito (11-2), a first-time All-Star, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.72 before a nearly three-hour rain delay forced his exit. Giolito was coming off a loss to the Chicago Cubs and a no-decision against Boston after he went 9-0 in his previous 11 starts.

Moncada hit a two-run home run in the third for his 14th of the season. Alex Colomé got four outs to earn his 18th save out of 19 opportunities.

The White Sox scored two runs on four straight singles in the sixth.

Cruz smacked a two-run home run to center and pinch-hitter Miguel Sanó singled to cut it to 4-3 in the seventh. It was Cruz’s third drive in two games and 16th this season.

Lewis Thorpe (0-1), a 23-year-old left-hander from Melbourne, Australia, made his major league debut for the Twins. He allowed two runs and five hits, struck out seven and walked two in five innings. Thorpe was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA in June at Triple-A Rochester.