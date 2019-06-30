× Flooding now becoming a problem- Heavy precipitation discussion just issued by Weather Prediction Center

Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0509 NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 315 PM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019 Areas affected...Northern to East-Central IL...West-Central to Southwest IN Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible Valid 301915Z - 010115Z SUMMARY...An expanding axis of heavy showers and thunderstorms will be settling south through the afternoon hours and will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall amounts of as much as 2 inches/hr. Flash flooding will be possible. DISCUSSION...The latest GOES-16 IR satellite imagery has been showing an expansion of cooling convective tops across northern IL along the leading edge of a long-lived MCS that has dropped south out of southern WI over the last couple of hours. Additionally, the latest visible satellite imagery shows an axis of increasingly agitated CU across areas of central and eastern IL where this is in close proximity to a frontal zone. The airmass near this boundary is very unstable with MLCAPE values of locally over 4000 j/kg. There is a warm nose up around 700 mb as seen in a special 18Z RAOB sounding from KILX, but very strong solar insolation/boundary layer heating is allowing for convective temps to be exceeded which is allowing for a steady development/expansion of convection currently across northern IL. Over the next few hours, the convection should tend to drop south-southeast toward central and eastern areas of IL, and also possibly developing into west-central and southwest IN in close proximity to the aforementioned front and within a rather narrow corridor of strong and uncapped instability around the east side of a mid-level ridge centered just to the west over northern MO and much of IA. The convection will be in a moist environment with PWATs of 1.6 to 1.7 inches, and a considerable contribution of this coming from a very moist boundary layer where surface dewpoints are in the low to mid 70s. The latest HRRR guidance supports rainfall totals of as much as 2 inches/hr, with storm totals through 00Z of as much as 3 to 5 inches. This will especially be the case where some localized repeating of cells occur along the front. Given the heavy short-term rainfall rates, and expected totals, some flash flooding will be possible.