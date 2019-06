× Cease to start Wednesday vs. Tigers

The White Sox top pitching prospect, Dylan Cease, will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. Cease will pitch the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Cease is 5-2 with a 4.48 ERA in 15 starts at AAA this season. Cease was 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA between Class A and AA last season.