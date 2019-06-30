Car fleeing police crashes into bus shelter, killing man waiting inside

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a stolen car they were chasing crashed into a bus shelter Sunday morning, killing a 27-year-old man who was waiting inside.

The pursuit started when officers spotted a stolen white Jeep on 101st Street and Crandon Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. When they tried to pull the SUV over, the driver sped off.

Officers chased the jeep for a few blocks until the driver lost control around the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen Road and slammed into the bus shelter.

“We heard a loud crash and so I thought someone crashed into my house, came out, and we saw that literally the bus shelter was taken out – they hit someone, it’s terrible,” a witness said.

Police said three occupants of the SUV, including the driver, are in custody, and the incident remains under investigation.

