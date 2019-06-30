Brian Bedo talks Cubs and NBA free agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just before beginning of Sports Feed, an hour to be exact, the NBA world turned mad.

The free agency period officially opened and a number of players were already on the move once 5 PM central time hit, including Thaddeus Young to the Bulls. Of course, Kevin Durant's move to Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving is the biggest news of the day, but certainly not the last as things shake out.

Brian Bedo was on Sports Feed to discuss the happenings along with the Cubs' struggles at times in June on Sunday's show. You can watch his discussion with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur by clicking on the video above or below.