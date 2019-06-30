Blackhawks bring back Andrew Shaw

Posted 4:09 PM, June 30, 2019, by

CHICAGO – He’s back.

Andrew Shaw is returning to the Blackhawks via trade with the Canadiens along with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft.  In exchange, Montreal receives a 2020 second and seventh-round pick and a third-round pick in 2021.

Shaw spent the first five seasons of his career with the Hawks from 2012-2016, winning two Stanley Cups and totaling 137 points in 322 regular-season games.

The 27-year-old forward scored 19 goals and tallied a career-high 28 assists with the Canadiens last year.

He has also registered 120 hits or more in five of his eight seasons in the NHL.

The 27-year-old Ontario native is signed through 2021-2022 season carrying an AAV cap hit of $3.9 million.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.