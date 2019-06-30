Blackhawks bring back Andrew Shaw

CHICAGO – He’s back.

Andrew Shaw is returning to the Blackhawks via trade with the Canadiens along with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 Draft. In exchange, Montreal receives a 2020 second and seventh-round pick and a third-round pick in 2021.

Shaw spent the first five seasons of his career with the Hawks from 2012-2016, winning two Stanley Cups and totaling 137 points in 322 regular-season games.

The 27-year-old forward scored 19 goals and tallied a career-high 28 assists with the Canadiens last year.

He has also registered 120 hits or more in five of his eight seasons in the NHL.

The 27-year-old Ontario native is signed through 2021-2022 season carrying an AAV cap hit of $3.9 million.