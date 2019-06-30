× As of 4:45 pm no severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect across the greater Chicago Metro area

The severe weather has now moved out of the area. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the northwest Indiana counties of Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton until 6pm, but could be canceled earlier is no more severe weather develops.

Some showers and thunderstorms are still occurring in southern portions of the Chicago Metro area and there is a possibility of additional showers and thunderstorms moving back into the entire area later tonight.