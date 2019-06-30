× 4 people shot in Goose Island, police say

CHICAGO — Four people were shot in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

A witness said they saw a large group of people in a fight on the 600 block of West Scott Street around 1 a.m. when shots were fired. Four people were struck, according to police.

A man, 41, was shot in the shoulder and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. A 49-year-old man was shot in the torso and self-transported to the same hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital. A fourth man, 37, was shot in the lower back and was taken to the hospital where he was stabilized.

Officials said all victims are known to police.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.