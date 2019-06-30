22-year-old man missing from Lawndale neighborhood: police

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man from the city’s Lawndale neighborhood has been missing since Friday, according to Chicago police.

Esteban Uriostique, from the 2400 block of West Polk Street, was last seen at the Jewel-Osco at 2550 N. Clybourn Ave. on Friday.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt with red stripes and black jeans.

Uriostique is described as a Hispanic male with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, weighing 165 pounds and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.

29 Jun 19 – Missing – Esteban Uriostigue, 22 by WGN Web Desk on Scribd