2 teenagers injured in shooting on the West Side, one in critical condition

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were injured, one critically, after a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning on the West Side.

The 17-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were walking together shortly after midnight in the 1700 block of S. Keeler Ave. in Lawndale.

Someone driving a car past the teenagers shot them as he drove by. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The girl was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. The boy was shot multiple times to the chest and upper body. He is in critical condition.

Police have not taken anyone into custody for this incident, but Area Central detectives are still investigating.