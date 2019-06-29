T-storm risk Sunday/Days shorten—temps continue to rise
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
Temps to sizzle here in longest warm streak since August; scattered t-storms possible tonight & isolated storms in higher humidities later this week; lake breezes to limit shoreline highs to mid 70s/low 80s Wednesday through Sunday
Slight risk of storms Sunday, hot and humid temperatures continue
-
Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.
-
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?
-
Near record lack of June sun underway; Wednesday’s “NNE” winds produced city’s 8th day of below normal temps, but big pattern change looms—a flood of warm, humid tropical air with 80s due this weekend amid a continuing t-storm threat
-
As temps rise so do humidities—a hot, muggy summer pattern taking shape; localized afternoon “lake breezes” temper heat on area beaches; highs build toward low 90s– but hold to low 80s with 1-2 miles of the lake; isolated t-storms possible in muggy atmosphere
-
It’s the latest in 135 years that Chicago’s highest temp has only reached 83° by now; much warmer pattern taking shape; lake breezes cool beaches Fri & Sat then go away as Sunday’s “SSW” winds take over pushing high to 87—2019’s warmest yet; risk of scat t-storms
-
Showers & t-storms come & go into Sunday a-m; best coverage: Sat night; temp-crashing “tpneumonia front” hits city late today shifting winds “NNE”; models offer early signs of a warmer “ring of fire” pattern in 2 weeks as July 2019 opens
-
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms