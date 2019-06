Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Beverage Director of Parsons Chicken and Fish ,Charlie Schott, teaches how to make the Green Meanie cocktail on WGN Weekend Morning News on Saturday.

If you're looking to recreate the cocktails that Schott featured, here are the recipes:

Verdita

1oz Fresh Mint

1oz Fresh Cilantro

1 Jalapeño

46oz Pineapple Juice

Blend and strain