Friday’s heat & humidity fuel hail-producing late day t-storms; the expanding dome of hot air aloft to reduce t-storm development/coverage this weekend—heat’s to hold well into next week tempered on area beaches by easterly “lake breezes”
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Scattered t-storms to continue this evening.
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Bomb cyclone’s expansive circulation draws blustery chill into Chicago-but its warm sector to return 60s late Thursday with severe weather threat; non-t-storm high winds a threat here Friday; Storm to set record low pressures in Plains-a crippling blizzard too
Strong outflow winds from t-storm complex pushing across northern Illinois
Severe weather possible this afternoon
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
3 tornadoes confirmed as part of Memorial Day storms in Illinois, Indiana
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
Storms expected Monday; rain throughout week
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday