Friday’s heat & humidity fuel hail-producing late day t-storms; the expanding dome of hot air aloft to reduce t-storm development/coverage this weekend—heat’s to hold well into next week tempered on area beaches by easterly “lake breezes”

Posted 12:13 AM, June 29, 2019, by
