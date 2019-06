Your Chicagoland fireworks finder for Fourth of July 2019

CHICAGO — Trying to find the best fireworks in your area? Check out our interactive map or the detailed listing below for fireworks displays across the Chicago area.

Algonquin

9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Spella Park

2610 Harnish Dr.

Antioch

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Williams Park

741 Main St

Arlington Heights

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Arlington International Racecourse

2200 West Euclid Avenue

Aurora

9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 4

RiverEdge Park

360 N Broadway Ave.

Barrington

Barrington High School

616 West Main

Bartlett

9:30 p.m. Thursday July 4

Community Park

Near the intersection of South Bartlett Road and Stearns Road

Batavia

9:30p.m. Thursday, July 4

Engstrom Park and the South lawn of Batavia High School

Bensenville

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Redmond Park

545 John St.

Bolingbrook

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Bolingbrook Golf Club

2001 Rodeo Dr

Bridgeview

9p.m. Tuesday, July 3

Commissioner’s Park

81st and Oketo

Buffalo Grove

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019

Ernie Karge Rotary Village Green

260 N. Buffalo Grove Road

Burbank

9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Michael Looney Park

77th and Narragansett

Burr Ridge

Dusk, WednesdayJuly 3rd

Walker Park

7425 S Wolf Rd

Chicago

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Navy Pier

600 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago Heights

Bloom High School’s North Field 101 West 10th Street

Country Club Hills

7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Country Club Hills Theater

4116 183rd St.

Crystal Lake

8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Crystal Lake Main Beach

300 Lakeshore Drive

Downers Grove

5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

E.C. Marina & Jeorse Park Beach

3301 Aldis Ave.

Elk Grove

7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Rotary Green

Lions Drive

Evanston

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Clark Street Beach

1811 Sheridan Rd

Evergreen Park

9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 Duffy Park

9101 S. Ridgeway

Frankfort

9 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Main Park

200 S. Locust St.

Glencoe

9 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Lakefront Park

647-699 Longwood Avenue

Glenview

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Gallery Park

2001 Patriot Blvd,

Glenwood

9:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Glenwoodie Golf Club 19301 S State St, Glenwood,

Hazel Crest

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Commissioners Park

2600 W 171st Street

Highland, IN

9 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Sharp Complex

8071 Kennedy Ave

Highland Park

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Wolters Field

1080 Park Ave W.

Hobart, IN

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Festival Park

111 E Old Ridge Road

Huntley

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Deicke Park

11419 IL-47

Joliet

6-11 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Joliet Memorial Stadium

3000 W. Jefferson Street

Kirkland

9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Franklin Township Park

250 W. South St.

Lake Zurich

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Paulus Park

200 S Rand Rd

Lake Forest

9:40 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Deerpath Community Park

400 Hastings Rd.

Lemont

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Centennial Park

16028 127th St

Libertyville

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Butler Lake Park

835 W Winchester Rd

Lockport

Dusk, Wednesday, July 3

Dellwood Park

IL-171 & Woods Dr

Lyons

9 p.m., Thursday, July 4

Veterans Park

4200 Lawndale Ave

McHenry

Dusk, Saturday, July 6

Peterson Park

4300 Peterson Park Rd

Merrillville, IN

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Hidden Lake Park

6355 Broadway

Midlothian

9:30 p.m. Friday, June 28

Memorial Park

14500 S. Sawyer

Morton Grove

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

American Legion Memorial Civic Center

6140 Dempster Street

Morris

Dusk, Wednesday, July 3

Grundy County Fair

8890 North Illinois Route 47

Mount Prospect

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Melas Park

1500 W. Central Rd.

Mundelein

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

440 E. Crystal Street

Munster, IN

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Centennial Park

N Centennial Dr

Naperville

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Central Park

104 E Benton Ave

Northbrook

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Meadowhill Park

1479 Maple Ave

Northlake

9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Centerpoint Park

Wolf Road and North Avenue

Oak Brook

Dusk Thursday, July 4

Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort

3500 Midwest Road

Oak Forest

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

159th & Central Ave

Oak Lawn

8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Richards High School

106th & Central Avenue

Oak Park

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Oak Park and River Forest High School Football Stadium

East Avenue and Lake Street

Orland Hills

9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Kelly Park

Orland Park

7:15 p.m. Thursday July 4

Centennial Park

15600 West Avenue

Palatine

Dusk, Friday, July 5

Community Park

250 E. Wood St.

Palos Heights

Dusk, Wednesday, July 3

Memorial Park

7607 W. College Drive

Plainfield

6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Plainfield Central High School

24120 W. Fort Beggs Dr.

Romeoville

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Village Park

900 W. Romeo Dr.

Roselle

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Lake Park High School West Campus

500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave

Rosemont

10 p.m. Friday, June 27

Parkway Bank Park 5501 Park Place

Round Lake Beach

Cultural Center Outdoor Stage

2007 N Civic Center Way

Skokie

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Niles West High School

5701 Oakton Street,

South Holland

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Veterans Memorial Park

Streamwood

9:30pm Thursday, July 4

Dolphin Park

Park Blvd

St. Charles

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Pottawatomie Park

Summit

9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Summit Park

5700 S Archer Road

Thornton

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Hubbard Park

100 Hubbard

Tinley Park

9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4

McCarthy Park

Warrenville

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Cerny Park

4S150 River Rd

Waukegan

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Waukegan Harbor

199 N Harbor Place

Westmont

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Ty Warner Park

800 North Blackhawk Drive

Wheaton

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Graf Park

1855 Manchester Rd

Wheeling

Chicago Executive Airport

1020 Plant Road

Wilmette

Dusk, Wednesday, July 3

Gillson Park

Winnetka

9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Duke Childs Field

1321 Willow Road

Woodstock

Dusk, Thursday, July 4

Emricson Park

1313 Kishwaukee Valley Rd

Zion

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Shiloh Park

1619 27th St