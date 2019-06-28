Three cast members from the show Snowfall discuss John Singleton’s legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snowfall was John Singleton's last project before passing away, and Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, and Isaiah Jones discuss the lasting legacy he left on his cast and the L.A. community. Singleton helped employ people within the communities the show filmed by allowing them to work on the set and giving them opportunities to grow. The cast says they want to continue his legacy the right way.

It's season three of Snowfall, and this season is more intense. It opens in the summer of 1984, and crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles, continuing its path of destruction and changing the culture forever. While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into L.A. doesn’t stop. As the stakes and losses continue to mount, the characters truly begin to understand the destructive force they have set in motion and must reexamine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward from here.

Snowfall debuts July 10 on FX.