Sterigenics trying to reopen Willowbrook facility

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — Sterigenics is trying to reopen one of its closed facilities in Willowbrook.

The Chicago Tribune reports the company filed a proposal with the Illinois EPA. The plan says Sterigenics would install pollution control equipment that would significantly reduce emissions of the toxic chemical ethylene oxide, which causes cancer.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration shut the plants down, saying the facilities posed a public health hazard.

So far, a judge has refused to lift that order.