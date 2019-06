Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Divers located another body in the Chicago River sanitary and ship canal in the search for a group of missing boaters.

Crews believe the victim is the second person that's been pulled from that area after a boat crash Wednesday.

The body of 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez was recovered three miles from where a damaged and overturned boat was discovered in the canal near the southwest suburb of Forest View.

Two others are still missing.