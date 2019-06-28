× Pritzker to sign bills today hiking gas, cigarette taxes on Monday

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will sign a package of new bills that make up the $45 billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide.

It will be paid for by revenue from gas and cigarette tax hikes. Starting Monday, the state’s 19-cent-per-gallon gas tax will double, and he cigarette tax will rise by $1 from the current $1.98.

The money will also come from expanded gambling, including new casinos in Chicago and the suburbs, as well as legalized sports betting. The gambling expansion also goes into effect Monday.