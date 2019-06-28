Pritzker to sign bills today hiking gas, cigarette taxes on Monday

Posted 8:35 AM, June 28, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will sign a package of new bills that make up the $45 billion plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide.

It  will be paid for by revenue from gas and cigarette tax hikes. Starting Monday, the state’s 19-cent-per-gallon gas tax will double, and he cigarette tax will rise by $1 from the current $1.98.

The money will also come from expanded gambling, including new casinos in Chicago and the suburbs, as well as legalized sports betting. The gambling expansion also goes into effect Monday.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.