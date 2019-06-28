× Midday Fix: Live music from Holly,

Holly,

Tanner Bednar – Vocals

Rafe Soto – drums

Dom Zeier – bass

Peter Giere – keyboard

Brandon Couture – guitar

Nathan France – saxophone

Justin Winterroth – Trumpet

http://hollychicago.com

Events:

-We are playing Logan Square Arts Fest on Saturday June 29th at 2:15 p.m. on the Mainstage. http://www.logansquareartsfestival.com/

-We also have these upcoming Chicago shows:

Virgin Hotels Chicago – July 26th

Millennium Park – August 9th

Lakeview East Festival – September 14th

-We’re on tour in July

Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Cleveland – July 18th

New York City, NYC @ Pianos Bar NYC – July 19th

Amesbury, MA @ Barewolf Brewing Festival – July 20th

NYC @ Sofar NYC – July 21st

-We’re also in the midst of working on our second record this summer. Our first record we released last September titled “Letters from Lawndale”