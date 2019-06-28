Midday Fix: Live music from Holly,

Posted 11:41 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, June 28, 2019

Holly,

Tanner Bednar – Vocals

Rafe Soto – drums

Dom Zeier – bass

Peter Giere – keyboard

Brandon Couture – guitar

Nathan France – saxophone

Justin Winterroth – Trumpet

http://hollychicago.com

Events:

-We are playing Logan Square Arts Fest on Saturday June 29th at 2:15 p.m. on the Mainstage.  http://www.logansquareartsfestival.com/

 

-We also have these upcoming Chicago shows:

Virgin Hotels Chicago – July 26th

Millennium Park – August 9th

Lakeview East Festival – September 14th

 

-We’re on tour in July

Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Cleveland – July 18th

New York City, NYC @ Pianos Bar NYC – July 19th

Amesbury, MA @ Barewolf Brewing Festival – July 20th

NYC @ Sofar NYC – July 21st

 

-We’re also in the midst of working on our second record this summer. Our first record we released last September titled “Letters from Lawndale”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.