Midday Fix: Live music from Holly,
Holly,
Tanner Bednar – Vocals
Rafe Soto – drums
Dom Zeier – bass
Peter Giere – keyboard
Brandon Couture – guitar
Nathan France – saxophone
Justin Winterroth – Trumpet
Events:
-We are playing Logan Square Arts Fest on Saturday June 29th at 2:15 p.m. on the Mainstage. http://www.logansquareartsfestival.com/
-We also have these upcoming Chicago shows:
Virgin Hotels Chicago – July 26th
Millennium Park – August 9th
Lakeview East Festival – September 14th
-We’re on tour in July
Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Cleveland – July 18th
New York City, NYC @ Pianos Bar NYC – July 19th
Amesbury, MA @ Barewolf Brewing Festival – July 20th
NYC @ Sofar NYC – July 21st
-We’re also in the midst of working on our second record this summer. Our first record we released last September titled “Letters from Lawndale”