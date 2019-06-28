In hopes of healing, mother of teen beaten to death meets with Kim Foxx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Ten years after the beating death of a Fenger High School student, his mother talked face-to-face with Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Derrion Albert was 16-years-old and a sophomore honors student at Fenger High School when he was beaten to death on his way home from school. Albert was caught in the middle of a gang fight.

Cook County prosecutors charged four teens, who are all serving prison time. Among them was Dionte Johnson, who was 14 at the time and was not charged as an adult. He served time in juvenile detention, with the caveat that if he were to be convicted of a new felony, he would be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

At the time, Albert’s family said Kim Foxx, who was an assistant state’s attorney at the time, called it a “safety net.”

In 2015 Johnson was arrested and charged with a felony for fleeing after a police chase.

He was convicted the following year, but shortly after being elected state's attorney, Foxx chose to ask the judge for probation and drop the case.

Friday, Albert’s mother Anjonette met with Foxx.

“She was new and she had just gotten into office,” Anjonette Albert said. “She knew about the case. We had been through this since the beginning. She made the decision because she felt like that might have been too much time.”

During the meeting, Foxx apologized and Anjonette Albert said she continues to heal after the loss of her son. She also said she would like to meet with Johnson. She hopes he is rehabilitated and can be a productive member of society, and says speaking with him would help her further heal.