Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Hot, humid weather sticks around through holiday week
-
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Stormy start to the holiday weekend
-
-
Cooler weather for most of the week
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Mild week with rain possible
-
Showers and storms set for holiday weekend
-
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies throughout week
-
Rain possible as the week rolls on
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week