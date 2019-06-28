× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Cincinnati

*Cole Hamels, whose 1.00 ERA in June is behind only Max Scherzer (0.97) for best in MLB (minimum five starts), looks to continue his dominance against the Reds. His 1.77 ERA is against them is the lowest in Reds history. The only active players to have a lower ERA versus any opponent (minimum 15 starts, includes postseason) are Adam Wainwright vs. Houston (1.48) and Clayton Kershaw vs. San Francisco (1.68). Hamels’ first career appearance in MLB was at Great American Ball Park – he threw 5.0 innings and allowed no runs and just one hit. He has one postseason start against the Reds – a complete game shutout on 10/10/2010 at this park.

*The Reds’ ERA at home has gone from 4.62 in 2018 to 3.66 in 2019. That is the largest improvement (0.96) in the National League.

*Javy Baez 22 extra-base hits with two strikes are the most in baseball this season.

*The Reds have outscored their opponents by 37 runs in the first two innings this season, tied with the Angels for best in MLB.