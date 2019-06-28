Cookie Monster on singing the stretch at Wrigley Field, Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Sesame Street star Cookie Monster stole the show when he sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the Cubs 7th inning stretch at Thursday's game.

Cookie Monster started off the song by saying "C is for Cubbies", instead of his famous saying "C is for Cookies."

In an interview with WGN Morning News Friday, he said he didn't realize how many Chicago fans he had until he started singing.

This year marks Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary and this weekend, Cookie Monster and his friends with Sesame Workshop will visit local children and families in 10 cities, including Chicago, to celebrate.

Dr. Jeanette Betancourt of Sesame Workshop said it is not just a celebration of the show, but the community and family engagement they do throughout the country. She said they are constantly thinking of what issues and topics need to be discussed on the show and have added new characters, like Lily who experiences homelessness, to address those issues.

Cookie Monster mentioned that all of the Sesame Street characters are his best friends and they love each other. He did say that Oscar the Grouch is pretty dirty, though.