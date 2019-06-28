Cole Hamels leaves Cubs, Reds game after one inning with apparent injury

CINCINNATI — Left-hander Cole Hamels left after only one inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, the latest blow to a Chicago Cubs rotation already missing Kyle Hendricks.

According to the team, Hamels says he felt something wrong in his left side. He is still under evaluation.

Hamels struggled with his control, throwing 22 pitches. He gave up two singles, a walk and a run in the inning. There was no immediate word about his condition.

It was a huge break for the last-place Reds. Hamels was 11-1 in 17 career starts against Cincinnati.

Hamels went seven innings in each of his previous five starts. He had a 1.00 ERA over that span, allowing four earned runs.

Hendricks is on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. He’s expected to throw over the weekend and could return next week.