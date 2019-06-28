A true summer weekend and July 4th week

Midway Airport recorded its third consecutive 90 degree day on Friday while O’Hare recorded its first 90 degree day of 2019. High temperatures should be near 90 degrees through Tuesday with more seasonal mid 80’s for Wednesday and Thursday Fourth of July activities. This will likely be the warmest weekend since August of 2018.

Accompanying the warm temperatures will be muggy conditions and the possibility for scattered thunderstorms, especially during afternoon and evening hours through most of the week. Over the next six days, Sunday has the best chance to be a dry day. Even though Sunday looks to be dry, above normal temperatures and moist air may provide the ingredients to produce a scattered, potentially severe, storm. Make sure to stay hydrated during this warm humid stretch of days ahead.