Preparations underway for 50th annual Chicago Pride Parade

CHICAGO — There’s a lot going on in Chicago this weekend as the summer starts to heat up.

One of the biggest events will be the Chicago Pride Parade in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood.

The 50th annual parade starts at noon Sunday at Broadway and Montrose, and will work its way south, ending near Diversey and Sheridan Rd.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city`s first openly gay mayor, is one of seven grand marshals. She’ll also be the first mayor to ride on a Chicago Pride Parade float.

Temperatures are expected to be around 90.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is reminding participants of this upcoming weekend’s events to be mindful of surroundings, plan for emergencies and prepare for weather conditions.

OEMC has coordinated safety efforts with law enforcement partners on the comprehensive safety plan, which includes the following measures:

Increasing the presence of uniformed and plainclothes police officers.

Modifying the route over the last few years to alleviate crowd congestion.

Adding CTA bus and rail service to ease congestion on public transportation.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York, a pivotal moment in the gay rights movement.

