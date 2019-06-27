Taylor Dayne on new book, influential musical artists she’s met

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1987 pop icon Taylor Dayne makes an appearance in the studio to talk about her new book and some influential artists she met throughout the years of her career.

Her book celebrates 30 years of her hit song, "Tell it to my Heart" as well as the memories she made with the inspiring people in her life such as Michael Jackson, Prince, and Aretha Franklin. This weekend, Taylor Dayne will be attending "Pride in the Park" to celebrate LGBTQ community alongside other musical talents.

She will be making an appearance Saturday June 29 at 2pm, Grant Park.

For details visit http://www.prideintheparkchicago.com and http://www.taylordayne.com .