× Strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon into the evening hours

A band of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms may spread out of northwestern Illinois and Wisconsin across our area late this Thursday afternoon and during the evening hours. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds and large hail.

What meteorologists term a “mesoscale convective system” will move out of the Dakotas into Minnesota and northern Iowa this morning. Carried eastward by a short-wave upper-level disturbance. This complex of thunderstorms will likely continue to track east-southeast across our area this evening, potentially impacting primarily the portion of our area north of Interstate-80.

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked northern Illinois in a Marginal Risk (green-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below) for severe storms with Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa as well as southeastern Minnesota in a higher Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area) category.