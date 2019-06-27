× Strong thunderstorms continue across Lake and northern Cook counties.

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK

COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT…

At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach Park to

Palatine. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie,

Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo

Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein,

Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills and Zion.

This includes…Oakton Community College, College of Lake County,

Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Harper College, IL Beach State

Park, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Northwestern

University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Six Flags Great America.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also occurring with these storms.

Localized flooding is likely in low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.