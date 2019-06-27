Strong thunderstorms continue across Lake and northern Cook counties.
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK
COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT…
At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach Park to
Palatine. Movement was east at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie,
Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo
Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein,
Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills and Zion.
This includes…Oakton Community College, College of Lake County,
Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Harper College, IL Beach State
Park, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Northwestern
University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Six Flags Great America.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Torrential rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also occurring with these storms.
Localized flooding is likely in low lying areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.