Strong outflow winds from t-storm complex pushing across northern Illinois

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAKE…DE KALB…KANE AND

MCHENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT…

At 509 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds along a line extending from near Harvard to Belvidere

to Rochelle. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock,

Grayslake, Round Lake, Sycamore, Antioch, Wauconda, Fox Lake,

Harvard, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Marengo, Sandwich, Genoa, Wonder

Lake and Sleepy Hollow.

This includes…Northern Illinois University, Sandwich Fairgrounds,

Chain O Lakes State Park, Elgin Community College, Mchenry County

College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

north central and northeastern Illinois.