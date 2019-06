× Squall line advancing across southern Wisconsin

At 4:30 PM, a fast moving line of thunderstorms extended from central Wisconsin, to far NW Illinois. Outflow from this line will push southeast across north central Illinois, producing wind gusts to 50 mph. Winnebago, Bone, Ogle, McHenry and northern De Kalb counties will be affected by 5:30 PM.

At present, stronger, more organized storms, are moving eastward across southern Wisconsin.

Severe thunderstorm watch #455 remains in effect until 9 PM.