Special marine warning for southern lake Michigan until 7:15 PM

Special Marine Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville

520 PM CDT Thu Jun 27 2019

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for…

Lake Michigan from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City in 5NM offshore

to Mid Lake…

Lake Michigan from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL 5NM

offshore to Mid Lake…

Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL…

Wilmette Harbor to Northerly Island IL…

Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor IL…

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR…

OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID

LAKE…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 514 PM CDT, strong thunderstorm outflow winds were located

along a line extending from 24 nm west of Pleasant Prairie to 42

nm west of Winthrop Harbor to 64 nm west of Montrose Harbor, or

along a line from near Harvard to near Belvidere to Rochelle,

moving east at 40 knots. Thunderstorms continue to develop behind

these outflow winds. These outflow winds are expected to reach the

Lake County shore by 600 PM CDT and the northern Cook County shore

by 630 PM CDT.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include…

Winthrop Harbor and Montrose Harbor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.