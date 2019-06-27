× SPC update on severe thunderstorm watch #455.

Concerning…Severe Thunderstorm Watch 455…

Valid 272317Z – 280115Z

The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 455

continues.

SUMMARY…The severe threat continues across eastern portions of

WW455 in far eastern Wisconsin and northeast Illinois with severe

wind as the primary threat. Strong/severe storms may move out of the

watch across portions of eastern Lake Michigan, southwest Michigan,

northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana.

DISCUSSION…A line of thunderstorms capable of producing severe

wind continues to move eastward across far eastern Wisconsin and

northeast Illinois. Norther portions of the line are beginning to

weaken as storms encounter weaker instability while the southern

portion continues to develop new storms amid MLCAPE of 1500-2000

J/kg. These storms will likely continue until sunset taking

advantage of the insolation driven instability and steep low-level

lapse rates in the area.

The low-level jet will be stronger farther west, which will limit

the ability for the storms to continue into the evening across this

area. However, the southern part of the line will likely continue to

be strong/severe across southern Lake Michigan and northeast

Illinois and may move into portions of southwest Michigan and

northwest Indiana later this evening. Convective trends will

continued to be monitored for a possible watch expansion/extension

or if a new watch may be needed.