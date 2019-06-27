Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Chicagoland until 9 pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The NWS Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northeast Illinois, southeast Wisconsin and Lake Michigan from 3:40 p.m. Thursday until 9 p.m.

According to the NWS, a fast-moving line of thunderstorms will continue eastward into the watch area, posing a risk of locally damaging winds of up to 70 mph and hail as large as 1.5 inches in diameter.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Wisconsin until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/9BhT3lk12J — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 27, 2019

The hot, steamy afternoon across Chicagoland is priming the area for a new round of thunderstorms. With temps approaching 90 degrees, and dew points ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s, the atmosphere has become very unstable.

Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.