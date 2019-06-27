× Severe thunderstorm warning for SE Wisconsin and adjacent lake Michigan waters until 6:15 PM.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR WALWORTH…RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES…

At 517 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Mukwonago to near Harvard, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of

producing wind damage across Rock County.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn, Delavan,

Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock

Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Rochester, Genoa City,

Walworth, Silver Lake and Wind Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.