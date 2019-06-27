× Severe thunderstorm warning for a small portion of Lee and De Kalb counties until 6:45 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paw Paw, or

9 miles northeast of Mendota, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Shabbona, Paw Paw and Compton.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 78 and 86.