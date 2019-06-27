Severe storms force evacuation of Northerly Island concert venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Severe storms cause an evacuation at a Northerly Island concert venue.

Thursday evening storms caused an evacuation of the Huntington Bank Pavilion around 6:45 p.m. The Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World concert was supposed to begin at 8 p.m.

Some people in area went to the Museum Campus' north garage to wait out the storm.

The venue started letting people back in around 9 p.m.

According to Live Nation Chicago's Twitter page, fans can continue to get updates on their Twitter page.

Attention Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World Fans: We are currently checking venue safety and waiting for the all clear. Please continue to monitor our social media pages for updates every 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/3PT61nWxGO — Live Nation Chicago (@LiveNationIL) June 28, 2019