CHICAGO – The search resumed Thursday for three boaters in a Chicago River canal.

Illinois State Police said a man’s body was recovered Wednesday three miles from where a damaged and overturned boat was discovered in the canal near the southwest suburb of Forest View.

Officials identified the man as 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez.

State police said they believe Jimenez was on the boat when it crashed.

Three others are still missing.

No details about the crash have been given.