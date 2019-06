× Scattered t-storms to continue this evening.

Radar and satellite imagery show that strongest thunderstorm activity has moved off the lake Michigan shoreline. Scattered, non-severe storms extend southwest across NE Illinois. Brief heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible as these cells move east, across the metro area through this evening.

Although no severe weather is currently occurring in our area, severe thunderstorm watch #455 remains in effect until 9:00 PM .