Rev. Jesse Jackson talks Rainbow PUSH Coalition campaign and Presidential candidates

Reverend Jesse Jackson says this year's Rainbow PUSH convention calls on both community and politicians

Touching on global and local headlines, particularly those at the nation's southern border, civil rights legend Rev. Jackson called on Americans to address issues "within our hemisphere," announcing that Rainbow PUSH is sending diapers, toothbrushes and toothpaste to detention centers. Presidential candidates talked briefly on the issue during the debates but Rev. Jackson is hoping for more. Politicians alongside some of the candidates will be making an appearance at the Rainbow PUSH's annual International Convention. The convention will be used to discuss education, health, and politics while also featuring entertainment from multiple musical artists.

The convention runs June 28- July 2 at various locations.

For details, visit RainbowPUSH.org .